APPLE VISION PRO

Apple Vision Pro Valued At Rs 3 Lakh Spotted In Bengaluru; Check Details

The launch of the Apple Vision Pro in the US has stirred global excitement, including in tech-savvy cities like Bengaluru. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Image Credit: Ayush Pranav/X

New Delhi: Recently, the Apple Vision Pro was launched on February 2 in the US, generating excitement worldwide. Despite not being available in India yet, the streets of Bengaluru were abuzz with curiosity as all heads turned to catch a glimpse of this new spectacle. The latest addition to the tech-savvy city's landscape, the Apple Vision Pro, sparked conversations among netizens, with a viral picture circulating of a man testing out the virtual reality device.

Amidst the usual traffic and commotion of the bustling city, a tech enthusiast named Varun Mayya was spotted in the streets of Indiranagar, strolling along the sidewalk while using the Apple Vision Pro. (Also Read: Samsung Introduces Its New AI Features To Galaxy Buds Series; Details Here)

Ayush Pranav shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of a young person wearing the Apple Vision Pro in the streets of Indiranagar. He wrote, "bumped into @waitin4agi_ while he was playing around with his vision pro on the streets of Indiranagar” and added, “gotta be a @peakbengaluru moment. (Also Read: Apple Rolls Out VisionOS 1.0.3 Update for Vision Pro, Featuring Reset Option for Forgotten Passcodes)

While it was expected for this event to happen, it's important to mention that the pricey headset is being offered at a high price in India. Independent investigations found that physical stores in places like New Delhi and Jaipur are selling the 256GB version for more than Rs 4 lakh (around $4800), which is considerably higher than the retail price in the US.

The launch of the Apple Vision Pro in the US has stirred global excitement, including in tech-savvy cities like Bengaluru. Despite its unavailability in India, enthusiasts eagerly anticipate its arrival. However, the steep pricing observed in Indian markets presents a significant barrier to accessibility. As discussions persist and demand grows, attention remains focused on the potential future availability and affordability of this cutting-edge technology in India.

