Apple Vision Pro Valued At Rs 3 Lakh Spotted In Bengaluru; Check Details

New Delhi: Recently, the Apple Vision Pro was launched on February 2 in the US, generating excitement worldwide. Despite not being available in India yet, the streets of Bengaluru were abuzz with curiosity as all heads turned to catch a glimpse of this new spectacle. The latest addition to the tech-savvy city's landscape, the Apple Vision Pro, sparked conversations among netizens, with a viral picture circulating of a man testing out the virtual reality device.

Amidst the usual traffic and commotion of the bustling city, a tech enthusiast named Varun Mayya was spotted in the streets of Indiranagar, strolling along the sidewalk while using the Apple Vision Pro.

Ayush Pranav shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of a young person wearing the Apple Vision Pro in the streets of Indiranagar. He wrote, "bumped into @waitin4agi_ while he was playing around with his vision pro on the streets of Indiranagar" and added, "gotta be a @peakbengaluru moment.

While it was expected for this event to happen, it's important to mention that the pricey headset is being offered at a high price in India. Independent investigations found that physical stores in places like New Delhi and Jaipur are selling the 256GB version for more than Rs 4 lakh (around $4800), which is considerably higher than the retail price in the US.

The launch of the Apple Vision Pro in the US has stirred global excitement, including in tech-savvy cities like Bengaluru. Despite its unavailability in India, enthusiasts eagerly anticipate its arrival. However, the steep pricing observed in Indian markets presents a significant barrier to accessibility. As discussions persist and demand grows, attention remains focused on the potential future availability and affordability of this cutting-edge technology in India.