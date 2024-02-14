Samsung Introduces Its New AI Features To Galaxy Buds Series; Details Here

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung is rolling out AI features to its Galaxy Buds series via an over-the-air (OTA) update. This AI-powered feature on the Galaxy Buds series will allow users to unlock features like Live Translate through the Galaxy S24 series, completely made in India smartphones.

The lineup includes Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Buds2, and Galaxy Buds FE. Notably, the smartphone series was launched in January and comprises the standard Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

AI Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds

Live Translate Feature: Samsung Galaxy Buds models will support the live translate feature.

Real-Time Translations: Users can see real-time translations of calls on their smartphone screen while speaking through connected earphones.

AI-Based Interpreter Feature: This feature translates speech between two individuals without needing to hand over the phone, saving time and hassle.

Convenience: Users can now easily communicate in different languages without interruptions or extra steps.

The tech giant, Samsung, has introduced a cashback or upgrade offer on its Galaxy Buds lineup.

Discount Details:

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Customers can avail of a discount of Rs. 6,000.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: A discount of Rs. 5,000 is applicable.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: Customers can enjoy a discount of Rs. 3,000.

Pricing Information:

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: The retail price is Rs. 17,999.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Available for purchase at Rs. 11,999.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: Priced at Rs. 9,999.

Key Specifications of Samsung's flagship TWS Headset

360-Degree Audio Support:

Users can experience immersive audio with Direct Multi-channel technology.

Battery Capacity:

The earphones come with a 61mAh battery, while the charging case houses a larger 515mAh battery.

Long Playback Time:

Users can enjoy up to 29 hours of playback time with the charging case. Additionally, get up to 15 hours of on-call time when ANC is turned off.

IPX7 Water Resistance:

The earbuds have a high IPX7 rating for water resistance, ensuring durability against splashes and sweat.

Bluetooth v5.3 Connectivity:

The earphones house Bluetooth v5.3 for stable and efficient wireless connectivity.

Codec Compatibility:

The earphones are compatible with Samsung Seamless Codec HiFi (SSC HiFi), AAC, and SBC codecs, ensuring high-quality audio transmission.

Non-Water Resistant Charging Case:

While the earphones are water-resistant, the charging case does not have water resistance capabilities.