Apple Rolls Out VisionOS 1.0.3 Update for Vision Pro, Featuring Reset Option for Forgotten Passcodes

Earlier,  users who lost their passcodes had to visit an Apple Store or contact AppleCare customer support to regain access to their Apple Vision Pros.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 10:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Apple Rolls Out VisionOS 1.0.3 Update for Vision Pro, Featuring Reset Option for Forgotten Passcodes Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Apple has released the visionOS 1.0.3 software update for the Vision Pro headset, featuring several bug fixes and improvements. It is the first update that the Cupertino-based tech giant has provided since the device launched. 

The software update comes two weeks after the release of the visionOS 1.0.2 update. Notably, the Apple Vision Pro supports both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies, which hit stores in the US two weeks ago.

With this latest software update, users can now reset the Vision Pro headset if they forget the passcode set on the device. The latest build enables users to restore the headset using their Apple ID password. (Also Read: Google Meet Rolls Out 'Companion Mode' Feature On Android, iOS Devices)

Previously, users who lost their passcodes had to visit an Apple Store or contact AppleCare customer support to regain access to their Apple Vision Pros. Moreover, users will now have the option to erase the Vision Pro if an incorrect passcode is entered a specified number of times with the release of the visionOS 1.0.3 update. 

It is important to note that resetting the Apple Vision Pro headset will not remove the Activation Lock, and users will still be required to log in with their Apple ID. This security measure ensures that even if the Vision Pro is stolen and subsequently erased, it remains inaccessible to unauthorized users. (Also Read: Meta Testing New 'Trending Topics' Feature On X Rival Threads)

To install the new visionOS update, navigate through the Settings app using the following path: Settings -> General -> Software Update.

