Attention iPhone users! WhatsApp may stop working on iPhones with older iOS versions

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp will stop working on certain iPhones running on iOS 9, as per a report by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

A report by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks changes and features on WhatsApp, said that the WhatsApp version 2.21.50 beta no longer supports iPhones running iOS 9. Thus only those iPhone users who are using iOS 10 or above will be able to use WhatsApp.

The messaging platform has not yet updated the information as it can’t be found in its FAQ and WABetaInfo mentioned that the page has yet to be updated.

This development means that iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s will lose support for the popular messaging app. Also, iPhone 5 was updated till iOS 10.3.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp will also release an improved version of its archived chats. According to WABetaInfo, this feature is still under development. Still, sources told the website that WhatsApp is preparing some UI improvements for the Archived Chats cell that will only be visible after the user has chats in their archive.

Users will not know when they receive messages in archived chats, as all notifications from the feature will be muted.