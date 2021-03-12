हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

Attention iPhone users! WhatsApp may stop working on iPhones with older iOS versions

Meanwhile, WhatsApp will also release an improved version of its archived chats. According to WABetaInfo, this feature is still under development. Still, sources told the website that WhatsApp is preparing some UI improvements for the Archived Chats cell that will only be visible after the user has chats in their archive. 

Attention iPhone users! WhatsApp may stop working on iPhones with older iOS versions

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp will stop working on certain iPhones running on iOS 9, as per a report by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

A report by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks changes and features on WhatsApp, said that the WhatsApp version 2.21.50 beta no longer supports iPhones running iOS 9. Thus only those iPhone users who are using iOS 10 or above will be able to use WhatsApp.

The messaging platform has not yet updated the information as it can’t be found in its FAQ and WABetaInfo mentioned that the page has yet to be updated.

This development means that iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s will lose support for the popular messaging app. Also, iPhone 5 was updated till iOS 10.3.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp will also release an improved version of its archived chats. According to WABetaInfo, this feature is still under development. Still, sources told the website that WhatsApp is preparing some UI improvements for the Archived Chats cell that will only be visible after the user has chats in their archive. 

Users will not know when they receive messages in archived chats, as all notifications from the feature will be muted.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappWhatsapp updatewhatsapp featuresWhatsapp users
Next
Story

Paytm Holi Sale 2021: Check attractive discounts, cashbacks on smartphones and accessories

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Drizzle in some areas of Delhi-NCR, fall in temperature due to light rain