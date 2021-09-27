Bought iPhone 13? Here’s how to transfer data from old iPhone to iPhone13

Every year, the Apple iPhone is one of the most anticipated releases. This year, the iPhone 13 received all of the attention, beginning a few months before the introduction and continuing until September 14, when the Cupertino-based company launched the iPhone 13 series. We know a lot of iPhone fans have already gotten their hands on the new iPhone and can't wait to start using it. But first, there's the arduous task of moving data from your old iPhone.

For devices running iOS 12.4 and higher, Apple has designed a number of options, including iTunes (Finder), iCloud, Quick Start, and iPhone migration. All of these methods are designed to make setting up a new iPhone easier for consumers. However, each method has its own set of benefits and drawbacks.

Here’s how to transfer data from old iPhone to iPhone 13:

1. Using Quickstart Or iCloud

It is recommended to use Quick Start to set up your new iPhone and transfer files from your prior device because the majority of iPhones now run on iOS 12.4 or later. Quick Start is an iPhone-to-iPhone data transfer app from Apple. To transfer iPhone data using Quick Start, follow the steps:

Step 1: Bring your new iPhone close to your old one and turn it on. The QuickStart screen will give you the option of using your Apple ID to set up your new iOS device.

Step 2: Place the old device on top of the new one, then centre the movement in the viewfinder. Wait for a Finish on New [Smartphone Name] notification, then enter the passcode from your old device on your new phone.

Step 3: Set up Face ID or Touch ID on your new iPhone, then enter your Apple ID password.

Step 4: You can restore applications, data, and settings from your most recent iCloud backup or upgrade and restore your existing device's backup on the new iPhone. Simply select one backup that contains the information you want to use to set up your new iPhone. You may also choose whether or not you want your iPhone settings to be transmitted.

2.Using iTunes

First, make sure you're using the most recent version of iTunes. You can either use Software Update or get it from Apple's App Store to upgrade it..

Step 1: Connect your iPhone to a computer that is running the latest iTunes version.

Step 2: Go to Devices in iTunes and look for your old iPhone.

Step 3: To preserve material downloaded from the iTunes Store or App Store, go to File > Devices > Transfer Purchases

Step 4: You must encrypt your iPhone backup if you want to move passwords and metadata to your new iPhone. This backup will include your keychain data in addition to your email passwords, wireless access point passwords, website passwords, and health and activity records.

Step 5: Choose Encrypt [device] backup from the drop-down menu and provide a password. You won't be able to restore the backup to your iPhone if you forget this password.

Live TV

#mute