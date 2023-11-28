Do You Know What Mark Zuckerberg Checks While Taking Phone First Time In Morning?

New Delhi: Running a tech giant like Facebook, now Meta, might seem like a daunting task, but Mark Zuckerberg has proven that smart skills and dedication go a long way. Recently, the CEO offered a rare glimpse into his life during a Facebook Q&A session, sharing intriguing details about his daily habits and how he balances work and personal life.

Zuckerberg's routine kicks off with the typical morning phone check, where he browses Facebook to catch up on what's happening in the world. Despite having contacts and struggling with poor eyesight, he humorously admitted to checking Facebook before putting in his contacts. (Also Read: Tata Technologies IPO Allotment Soon: How To Check Allotment Status? Check Step-By-Step Guide)

Surprisingly, the tech mogul revealed his involvement in physical activities, including Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) training. Even more intriguing, he dedicates a specific time to learning Taylor Swift song lyrics, a revelation that could excite Swifties around the world. (Also Read: Attention Google Users! Your Inactive Gmail Accounts Will Be Deleted Soon)

According to Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, his current interest involves mastering every lyric of Taylor Swift's songs. The couple, along with their daughters, enjoyed a memorable night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Santa Clara, California, posting delightful family photos on Instagram after the concert.

In addition to his tech empire duties, Zuckerberg finds time to read Harry Potter to his kids and teaches them how to code, showcasing a commitment to family and education.

Zuckerberg's workday starts with responding to emails in the morning, acknowledging that the messages often cover a diverse range of topics affecting the company. Despite his hectic schedule, he emphasized the importance of pushing things forward at work.

Beyond the digital realm, the Meta CEO focuses on staying fit through jiu-jitsu practice three times a week, accompanied by a high-calorie diet of around 4,000 calories daily to support his training.

While he keeps his diet plans private, a previous report mentioned a McDonald's order he once shared, including 20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, an Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and some cheeseburgers.