trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693179
NewsBusinessMarkets
TATA TECHNOLOGIES IPO

Tata Technologies IPO Allotment Soon: How To Check Allotment Status? Check Step-By-Step Guide

Successful applicants will receive their allotted shares in their demat accounts, while the refund process will be initiated for those not granted shares.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 06:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tata Technologies IPO Allotment Soon: How To Check Allotment Status? Check Step-By-Step Guide File Photo

New Delhi: Investors who eagerly applied for Tata Technologies' IPO are now on the edge of their seats as the share allotment status is expected to be disclosed shortly. To ease the process, applicants can check their allotment status on the registrar's portal, managed by Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Here's A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Check Tata Technologies IPO Allotment Status:

- Visit the registrar's website Link Intime India Private Ltd

- Select Tata Technologies IPO from the dropdown menu

- Choose your preferred mode of verification: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

- Specify application type as ASBA or non-ASBA

- Enter the necessary information based on your chosen verification mode

-Complete the process by filling out the captcha and clicking submit

For BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange):

- Visit BSE's official website BSE IPO Allotment Page

- Under 'Issue Type,' select 'Equity'

- Choose Tata Technologies IPO from the drop-down menu

- Provide PAN or application number

- Confirm your identity by clicking 'I am not a Robot' and then hit 'Submit'

For NSE (National Stock Exchange):

- Visit NSE's official website NSE IPO Allotment Page

- Register with PAN by selecting 'Click here to sign up'

- Enter your username, password, and captcha code

- Check the IPO allotment status on the new page that appears

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?