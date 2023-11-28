Tata Technologies IPO Allotment Soon: How To Check Allotment Status? Check Step-By-Step Guide

New Delhi: Investors who eagerly applied for Tata Technologies' IPO are now on the edge of their seats as the share allotment status is expected to be disclosed shortly. To ease the process, applicants can check their allotment status on the registrar's portal, managed by Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Here's A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Check Tata Technologies IPO Allotment Status:

- Visit the registrar's website Link Intime India Private Ltd

- Select Tata Technologies IPO from the dropdown menu

- Choose your preferred mode of verification: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

- Specify application type as ASBA or non-ASBA

- Enter the necessary information based on your chosen verification mode

-Complete the process by filling out the captcha and clicking submit

For BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange):

- Visit BSE's official website BSE IPO Allotment Page

- Under 'Issue Type,' select 'Equity'

- Choose Tata Technologies IPO from the drop-down menu

- Provide PAN or application number

- Confirm your identity by clicking 'I am not a Robot' and then hit 'Submit'

For NSE (National Stock Exchange):

- Visit NSE's official website NSE IPO Allotment Page

- Register with PAN by selecting 'Click here to sign up'

- Enter your username, password, and captcha code

- Check the IPO allotment status on the new page that appears