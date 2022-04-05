Elon Musk joins Twitter board after love-hate relationship

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the billionaire, has joined the Twitter board of directors, according to the company's CEO, Parag Agrawal.

"I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," Agrawal tweeted.

"He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!" he added.

The CEOs of SpaceX and Tesla also responded to Twitter's Indian-origin CEO.

"Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!" Musk's tweet read.

