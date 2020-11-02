हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Facebook

Facebook rolling out Dark Mode support on iOS --Here is how to check

Evidence that Facebook had been working on a 'Dark Mode' for its official iOS app first surfaced in April and by June a small percentage of users had access to the setting hinting that the company was gradually rolling out the feature for testing purposes, reported MacRumors.

Facebook rolling out Dark Mode support on iOS --Here is how to check

New Delhi: Facebook after rolling out the 'Dark Mode' for billions of users on Android smartphones has finally started the same on the iOS devices.

Evidence that Facebook had been working on a 'Dark Mode' for its official iOS app first surfaced in April and by June a small percentage of users had access to the setting hinting that the company was gradually rolling out the feature for testing purposes, reported MacRumors.

To see if 'Dark Mode' is available through Facebook account on iOS, first make sure you have the latest version of the Facebook app from the App store. Then open the Facebook app and tap the three lines at the bottom-right of the navigation bar.

Finally tap "Settings and Privacy", look for a new 'Dark Mode' option and choose between "On, Off or System".

Instagram, WhatsApp and even Messenger have already gained 'Dark Mode' support built into the app.

'Dark Mode' helps users enjoy lower brightness with contrast and vibrancy, thus minimising screen glare for use in low light.

Tags:
FacebookIOS
Next
Story

5 Diwali gifts under Rs 1,000: These electronic items could be your options for Diwali 2020
  • 82,29,313Confirmed
  • 1,22,607Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M52S

Donald Trump can still steal the US Presidential election because of Modi?