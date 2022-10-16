Flipkart Diwali Sale 2022 ends today: Check last hour deals on smartphones

Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale will end today and the e-commerce retailer is offering lucrative offers on a range of smartphones. The users can also get a discount of 10 per cent or up to Rs 1250 using credit/debit cards of State Bank of India and Kotak Bank. The bank discounts will be valid till midnight today. So, if you have missed getting your favourite smartphone in the previous two sales - Big Billion Days and Big Dussehra Sale, then you can explore from available options on Flipkart.

Vivo T1 5G: The 128 GB variant in black colour of the smartphone is listed for Rs 16,990 while the White colour is available for Rs 15,990 on Flipkart. However, under the Diwali sale, the smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 13,990, thus coming with a discount of Rs 3000. The discount includes additional Rs 1000 off on debit and credit cards prepaid orders.

Poco M4 Pro: The 6GB/128 GB variant is listed for Rs 12,499 on Flipkart. However, after the bank discounts and offers, the smartphone will be available for Rs 10,249.

Moto g72: The 6GB/128 GB variant of the Moto G72 is priced at Rs 18,999 on the site. However, under the Diwali sale, the smartphone will be available for an effective price of Rs 14,749. The price includes a special discount of Rs 3000.

Nothing Phone 1: The Nothin Phone 1, 8GB/128 GB is listed for Rs 29,999 on Flipkart and after all the discounts, the smartphone will be available for Rs 26,749, showed the Diwali sale promotion page put up by the e-commerce retailer.

Google pixel 6a: Flipkart has listed 6GB/128GB variant of the Google Pixel 6a at Rs 34,199. Since the SBI and Kotak discounts are applicable on the purchase of the phone, it can be availed at a discounted price of Rs 27,999.