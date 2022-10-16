PM Kisan 12th installment Diwali Bonanza: PM Modi to transfer Rs 2,000 in farmers' accounts on THIS date

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 12th Installment Date: In good news for hard-working farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to transfer Rs 2000 each to 12 crore farmers before Diwali. Since Diwali is an auspicious occasion, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi's 12th installment will be credited to farmers' accounts on October 17, thus helping them in times of need. PM Modi will transfer around Rs 16,000 crore online to these farmers. So far, eligible farmer families have received benefit of more than Rs. 2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN through 11 instalments. Of this, Rs 1.6 lakh Crore has been transferred during the COVID pandemic period. With the 12th instalment to be released by Prime Minister Modi on 17.10.2022, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries is expected to cross well over Rs 2.16 lakh Crore.

According to a government statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 12th installment of 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi on October 17, 2022 at 11 am. PM Modi will also address the 'PM Kisan Sammelan 2022' at IARI Pusa in New Delhi's Mela Ground on October 17.

It should be noted that to prevent irregularities and weed out fake beneficiaries from the scheme, the government has mandated e-KYC for all the beneficiaries. If you have still not completed your e-KYC, then you should do it as early as possible by visiting the PM Kisan scheme's website pmkisan.gov.in.

For those who don't know, PM Kisan is a Central Sector scheme with 100% funding from the Government of India. It became operational on 1.12.2018. Under the scheme, income support of Rs 6,000 per year is given to all land-holding farmer families in three equal installments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 11th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on May 31. PM Modi transferred an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

If you want to check your name on the beneficiary list, go to PM Kisan Portal pmkisan.gov.in, then go to the 'Farmer Corner' section, and click on 'Beneficiary List'. Now a page will open where you will get two options -Mobile Number and Registration Number. Enter your Mobile number, then enter the captcha code and click on 'Get Data'. You will get the related data.