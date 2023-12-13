Flipkart Year End Sale 2023 Ending On December 16: Check Top Deals On Smartphones

New Delhi: In an exciting move to delight its dedicated customers, the e-commerce giant Flipkart has kicked off its highly anticipated Year End Sale 2023, starting from December 9th and running until December 16th. The sale offers incredible discounts, offers, and deals on a wide range of smartphones, including popular models such as the iPhone 14, Redmi 12, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Motorola Edge 40, Poco C51, Google Pixel 7A, Nothing Phone (2), and more.

Exclusive Discounts For Cardholders

Customers holding Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, and PNB cards are in for an additional treat, as they can enjoy an instant discount of 10 percent on their smartphone purchases during the Flipkart Year End Sale 2023. (Also Read: Golden Opportunity To Invest In Gold! SGB Scheme Opens On Dec 18)

Key Dates For Shoppers

The sale commenced on December 9th, showering customers with a plethora of enticing offers, and it will culminate on Saturday, December 16th, 2023. (Also Read: APY: Want To Get Rs 5,000 Monthly Pension? You Need To Invest This Much Money Per Month)

Noteworthy Smartphone Deals

Flipkart is offering substantial discounts on various smartphones during the Year End Sale, making it a must-explore event for tech enthusiasts. Here are some standout deals:

iPhone 14: Originally priced at Rs 69,900, the iPhone 14 is available at a discounted price of Rs 58,999 during the sale. HDFC Bank credit card holders can also enjoy an additional discount of Rs 500, and there's an exchange offer providing up to Rs 34,500 off on old handsets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: With an original price of Rs 1,54,999, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is now attainable at Rs 1,48,999 after applying an Amazon coupon of Rs 7,000. An exchange offer of Rs 44,500 is also on the table.

Google Pixel 7A: Priced at Rs 43,999, the Google Pixel 7A is available at a discounted price of Rs 37,999 during the Year End Sale. PNB credit card holders can snag an extra discount of Rs 1,000.

Redmi 12: Originally Rs 10,999, the Redmi 12 is up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 9,899 during the Flipkart sale.

Motorola Edge 40: Launched at Rs 29,999, the Motorola Edge 40 can be yours for Rs 25,499 during the sale, including a Rs 1000 discount on PNB cards.