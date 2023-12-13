Golden Opportunity To Invest In Gold! SGB Scheme Opens On Dec 18

New Delhi: Looking to invest in gold with added benefits? The government has announced two new tranches of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) - Series III and Series IV. These bonds offer a secure way to invest in gold and earn guaranteed returns.

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 Series III: Subscription Opening And Closing Date

Subscription opens on December 18th and closes on December 22nd, 2023. (Also Read: APY: Want To Get Rs 5,000 Monthly Pension? You Need To Invest This Much Rupees Per Month)

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 Series III: Issue Date

Bonds are issued on December 28th, 2023. (Also Read: In PIcs: Features Of Rs 50, Rs 200, Rs 500, And Rs 2,000 Currency Notes - Check)

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 Series IV: Opening And Closing Date

Subscription opens on February 12th and closes on February 16th, 2024.

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 Series IV: Issue Date

Bonds are issued on February 21st, 2024.

Who Can Buy SGBs?

These bonds are open to individuals, families, trusts, universities, and charitable institutions.

How Much Can You Invest?

The minimum investment is one gram of gold, and the maximum limit varies:

Individuals: 4 kg per year

Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs): 4 kg per year

Trusts and similar entities: 20 kg per year

What Are The Benefits Of SGBs?

Guaranteed Returns

Earn a fixed interest rate of 2.5 percent per year, paid twice a year.

Security

Backed by the government of India, making them a safe investment.

Tax Benefits

Interest earned is exempted from income tax.

Capital Appreciation

The value of gold fluctuates, but it has historically trended upwards, offering potential for capital appreciation.

Liquidity

Bonds can be redeemed after five years or traded on stock exchanges.

How To Buy SGBs?

- Visit your nearest bank, post office, or stock exchange.

- Invest online for a discount of Rs.50 per gram if you pay digitally.