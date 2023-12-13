trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698523
ATAL PENSION YOJANA

APY: Want To Get Rs 5,000 Monthly Pension? You Need To Invest This Much Rupees Per Month

Atal Pension Yojana welcomes any Indian citizen aged between 18 to 40 years.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 05:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
APY: Want To Get Rs 5,000 Monthly Pension? You Need To Invest This Much Rupees Per Month File Photo

New Delhi: Embarking on the journey of financial security for your retirement doesn't always require deep pockets. The golden rule of investment is clear - the earlier you start, the greater the wealth you accumulate when you retire. While the prospect of investing for a secure retirement might seem daunting for those with modest incomes, the key lies in consistency rather than a hefty initial sum.

Atal Pension Yojana

Commoners want to park their money in government-backed schemes. In the frame of government pension schemes, Atal Pension Yojana emerges as a beacon of hope for those seeking a safe and secure retirement plan. This scheme offers a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 with a surprisingly affordable entry point. (Also Read: Elon Musk's Newly Introduced Humanoid Robot Optimus Can Boil Eggs: Watch)

Eligibility Criteria

Atal Pension Yojana welcomes any Indian citizen aged between 18 to 40 years, provided they are not taxpayers. (Also Read: In PIcs: Features Of Rs 50, Rs 200, Rs 500, And Rs 2,000 Currency Notes - Check)

Savings Of Rs 7 Per Day And Return Of Rs 5,000 Pensions

Imagine - if you begin investing in Atal Pension Yojana at the age of 18, you can enjoy a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 at the age of 60 by saving just Rs 7 per day. The beauty of this scheme is that it accommodates those who may have entered the game a bit later.

To secure a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 through Atal Pension Yojana, one only needs to deposit Rs 210 per month, translating to a remarkably affordable Rs 7 per day.

