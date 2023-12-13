APY: Want To Get Rs 5,000 Monthly Pension? You Need To Invest This Much Rupees Per Month

New Delhi: Embarking on the journey of financial security for your retirement doesn't always require deep pockets. The golden rule of investment is clear - the earlier you start, the greater the wealth you accumulate when you retire. While the prospect of investing for a secure retirement might seem daunting for those with modest incomes, the key lies in consistency rather than a hefty initial sum.

Atal Pension Yojana

Commoners want to park their money in government-backed schemes. In the frame of government pension schemes, Atal Pension Yojana emerges as a beacon of hope for those seeking a safe and secure retirement plan. This scheme offers a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 with a surprisingly affordable entry point.

Eligibility Criteria

Atal Pension Yojana welcomes any Indian citizen aged between 18 to 40 years, provided they are not taxpayers.

Savings Of Rs 7 Per Day And Return Of Rs 5,000 Pensions

Imagine - if you begin investing in Atal Pension Yojana at the age of 18, you can enjoy a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 at the age of 60 by saving just Rs 7 per day. The beauty of this scheme is that it accommodates those who may have entered the game a bit later.

To secure a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 through Atal Pension Yojana, one only needs to deposit Rs 210 per month, translating to a remarkably affordable Rs 7 per day.