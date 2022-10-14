Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 14 October : Here’s how to get FF rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on an everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

ALSO READ | Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 Tablet launched in India- Check all specs and details, in PICS

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, and Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 14, 2022

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

ALSO READ | Diwali Bonanza! Union Govt announces BONUS for non-gazetted Central employees

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, October 14, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)