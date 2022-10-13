Diwali Bonanza! Union Govt announces BONUS for non-gazetted Central employees

New Delhi: Central government has given a big gift to the non-gazetted central employees. Diwali Bonus has been announced by the the Ministry of Finance. They will be given non-productivity linked bonus (ad-hoc Bonus) according to the salary of 30 days. It also includes Group C and Group B employees of the Central government who don't come under any productivity linked bonus scheme.

Who will get the bonus?

Bonus will also be given to those non-gazetted central government employees coming in Group B and Group C. These are the employees who are not covered under any Productivity Linked Bonus Scheme. The benefit of the ad-hoc bonus will also be given to the employees of the central paramilitary forces. Apart from this, temporary workers will also get the benefit of this.

How much ad-hoc bonus will be given?

Bonus will be counted on the basis of either the average employee salary or the highest amout of count, whichever is the lowest. 30 day Bonus will be equivalent to 30 days salary. For example, if an employee is getting Rs 7000 per month, the average bonus will be around Rs 6908.

In this, according to the calculation, 7000 * 30 / 30.4 = Rs 6907.89 (Rs 6908) will be made. The benefit of such bonus will be available only to those Central Government employees who have been in service on 31 March 2021. During the year 2020-21, continuous duty has been given for at least six months. Temporary employees appointed on adhoc basis will also get this bonus. However, there should be no break in service in the meantime.

Such employees, who have been out of service, have resigned or have retired on or before 31 March 2022, will be treated as a special case. Under this, those employees who have retired or died illegally on medical grounds before March 31, but have done regular duty for six months in a financial year, will be considered eligible for ad-hoc bonus.

The bonus will be fixed on 'Pro Rata Basis' based on the nearest number of regular service of the employee concerned. In such a case, it becomes the responsibility of the borrowing organization to provide adhoc bonus, PLB, exgracia and incentive schemes etc., provided such provisions are in force. If an employee is in the grade of 'C' or above and is withdrawn from foreign service midway during the financial year, then the rule of adhoc bonus has been made in this regard.

Under this, if the parent department of that employee has received bonus and exgratia amount from the foreign department in the financial year, then that amount will be given to the employee concerned. Even after reverting, if the bonus is due from the central government of the worker, in such a situation, the central government can ban his adhoc bonus.