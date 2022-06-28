New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 28, 2022

VXSBEN4K56I9

Y8H7B6V5C4XS

3EAWQSD2CV3G

TER5F43ESWAS

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4Z

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FJK8SL6WQ203

9ER8FG7HBYU4

JVK9DS2WQJ2U

Y54ERF3GBE4E

F6C5X4SA3QWE

2DF3GHRTUG76

5FD4SQED2FV3

B4J5TIY8H765

DR8SF2VBN4J5

KTIY8H76B8V5

CDRSF5EV456I

FH3RNFIBVD8S

A52EQ12Q6E3D

SCX4VB21HD85

EY645RF3GB7D

6TRGFBH4NJCK

IX8S765Y4QE2

DCV3BH4EJRFI

G6VT5RSFAV7W

BG4NEJ4K5L6O

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, 28 June 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)