New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: iPhone 12 gets massive price cut on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, offer details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 29, 2022

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FF1CJGW9NKYT

FF10HXQBBH2J

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

SARG886AV5GR

W0JJAFV3TU5SE

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

3IBBMSL7AK8G

WLSGJXS5KFYR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

MHM5D8ZQ1P22

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, July 29 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)