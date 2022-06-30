New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 30, 2022

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

B3G7A22TWDR7X

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

ETH8WN8S4YSV

RHW2YWQ4YDPH

RAYA6AWMFA7S

MCPTTZXZZC5R

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

VNY3MQWNKEGU

MHM5D8ZQZP22

X99TK56XDJ4X

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, 30 June 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)