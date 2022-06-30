Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 30 June: Check website, steps to redeem
Garena Free fire is banned in India, but if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them from official Garena Free Fire reward site.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.
Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here)
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 30, 2022
U8S47JGJH5MG
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFBBCVQZ4MWA
B3G7A22TWDR7X
ZZATXB24QES8
FFIC33NTEUKA
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
ETH8WN8S4YSV
RHW2YWQ4YDPH
RAYA6AWMFA7S
MCPTTZXZZC5R
FF7MUY4ME6SC
SARG886AV5GR
VNY3MQWNKEGU
MHM5D8ZQZP22
X99TK56XDJ4X
ZZATXB24QES8
FFIC33NTEUKA
VNY3MQWNKEGU
(Also read: Shocking! Ex-Amazon Web Service’s engineer hacked data of 10 crore customers)
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, 30 June 2022
Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal
Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.
Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.
(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)
More Stories