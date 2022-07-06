New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 06, 2022

FV6BHWU365RT

FER8VB3VIU76

YDTEGN56Y7OU

J98BU7VYC9GX

FS7GHEJ4K5T7

IG8B7UYVGH8F

NRMJK5L6Y09H

JN98B7V6YO9H

JN98B7V6CT5D

RF9VB4N5JR4K

YOHB87V6T3RE

FA4Q1SX2C3E4

RUFTG8U76V5R

5KTYH187B6YV

FG45HJKW9019

48RUYT8GNVBM

KUCXRE7D2ACQ

1VWB3NE4KR5T

GY50B9N876T5

C1SGHE4RRTYU

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, July 06 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)