close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google Maps

Google Maps introduces three new dining features for Indian users

The features help people with finding things to do in an area or getting offers on dining out, or recommending places and experiences.

Google Maps introduces three new dining features for Indian users

New Delhi: Google Maps has announced three new dining features for Indian users on their phones –a redesigned Explore tab, For You and dining Offers.

Gogogle has redesigned the Explore tab for India. Google said, based on top queries and the way people interact with Google Maps in India, it has added seven shortcuts that users can access from the Explore tab – Restaurants, Petrol Pumps, ATMs, Offers, Shopping, Hotels, and Medical Shops. Using machine learning, it can automatically identify the top suggestions across these categories in every city. In addition, users can also explore other popular neighborhoods.

With the 'For You' feature users can get inspiration on new restaurants, trending places, and personalized recommendations. This feature also uses the ‘Your Match’ score, which uses machine learning to combine information about millions of places with the information users have added -- restaurants they have rated, cuisines they have liked, and places they have visited.

The 'Offers' feature helps users discover local offers. In the Offers section they can find deals and claim them at restaurants across the top 11 Indian metros.

Tags:
Google MapsGoogleGoogle IndiaGoogle Maps India
Next
Story

PUBG Corp collaborates with Jio as exclusive digital partner in India

Must Watch

PT11M38S

Mumbai: Toddler falls into Gutter in Goregaon, rescue operation underway