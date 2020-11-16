Google to shut your Gmail account if inactive for 2 years --Here's the trick to evade this

New Delhi: Tech giant Google has said that it is introducing new policies for consumer accounts that are either inactive or over their storage limit across Gmail, Drive. This includes Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms and Jamboard files and/or Photos to better align with common practices across the industry, effective from June 1 next year.

After June 1, 2021 if you're inactive in one or more of these services for two years (24 months), Google may delete the content in the product in which you're inactive.

Similarly, if you're over your storage limit for two years, Google may delete your content across Gmail, Drive and Photos, the company said.

The Inactive Account Manager can help you manage specific content and notify a trusted contact if you stop using your Google Account for a certain period of time (between 3-18 months). Note that the new two year inactive policy will apply regardless of your Inactive Account Manager settings, Google added.

What is the trick to avoid disruption?

Well, the trick is simple. Google said that it will notify the users multiple times before it attempts to remove any content. So Google users have ample opportunities to take action.

However, the simplest way to keep your account active is to periodically visit Gmail, Drive or Photos on the web or mobile, while signed in and connected to the internet.