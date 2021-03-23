Government to trace origin of WhatsApp messages through THIS new system

The government is not in a mood to leave WhatsApp as it has found a new way to ensure end-to-end encryption in WhatsApp chats by introducing an alpha-numeric hash assigning system for every message.

This comes in the backdrop of the government has now urged the Delhi High Court to restrain the Facebook-owned company from setting its new privacy policy and terms of service which are scheduled to come into effect from May 15.

This alpha-numeric hash can travel with the message and can be traced back to the original sender, in case of any unlawful activity, according to an ET reported citing government officials.

The government’s move is intended towards removing the false messages that are spread through WhatsApp and it is leaving no stone unturned to trace the origin of spam messages.

In terms of its functioning, if implemented, WhatsApp is going to generate a unique alpha-numeric hash key for every message sent on the platform which will have letters from A to Z and numbers from 0 to 9.

As the hash keys are unique for every message, it will allow the company to trace the origin and WhatsApp will also not break the encryption technology.