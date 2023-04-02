topStoriesenglish2590509
Gurugram: Company Duped Of Rs 35 Lakh After Fraudsters Tamper With Payment Gateway

Apr 02, 2023

New Delhi:  Some unidentified fraudsters allegedly duped a company of Rs 35 lakh by apparently tampering with its online payment gateway system, police said on Saturday.

Ankit Rawat, the national head of operations at Parviom Technologies Pvt. Ltd., in his complaint said that his company uses the payment gateway services of Cashfree, which was breached resulting in 35 UPI transactions after getting unauthorised access to the systems through its dashboard. (Also Read: Google To Eliminate Free Snacks, Laundry Services, And Other Perks To Employees - Here's Why)

Through the fraudulent transactions, a total of around Rs 35 lakh was transferred to the different bank accounts, Rawat said in the complaint. (Also Read: White House Refuses To Pay For Twitter's Blue Verification: Report)

He said that they are apprehending that the payment gateway has been breached and compromised, the source of which is not known to the company, police said.

An FIR was registered against unknown people under sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66, 66-D of the IT Act at the cybercrime east police station on Friday, they said.

Police said that they are verifying the facts and further probe is underway.

