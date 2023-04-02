Google To Eliminate Free Snacks, Laundry Services, And Other Perks To Employees - Here's Why

New Delhi: Amid layoffs spree, Google planning to announce cost-cutting measures. As per the reports, the cost of the benefits offered to google employees has grown significantly for the business. Google has therefore made the decision to reduce some of its exorbitant costs.

A number of Google's company-wide perks, including complimentary snacks from micro kitchens, laundry services, massages, and business lunches, are reportedly going to be scaled back or eliminated.

In order to reduce costs, Google will also delay employment decisions. According to a Business Insider story, Google's Chief Financial Officer, Ruth Porat, stated that the corporation must utilise the funds effectively in order to concentrate on work that is of a higher priority.

Insider has access to a document that Porat wrote to Google employees on Friday and in which he stated that the business would slow down on hiring and reallocate teams to work on higher-priority projects.

The corporation will stop investing in personal technology like laptops, according to the memo. Porat noted that the adjustments to the benefits would depend on the requirements of each office site and the trends observed there.

In light of usage patterns, Google is considering closing the micro kitchen on days with lesser activity and adjusting the times of some exercise classes. The business argues the benefit cutbacks intended to generate savings to support other improvements, such machine utilisation, even though for Google employees they may seem like a substantial change.

The wide range of benefits offered by Google, such as free snacks, laundry services, massages, and business meals, make it a desirable place to work. Sundar Pichai, the company's CEO, announced earlier this year that Google would reduce its workforce by about 6%, or about 12,000 workers, in order to focus its talent and resources on its top objectives, including artificial intelligence.

Google spokesperson Ryan Lamon commented on the subject, saying, "As we've previously mentioned, we have a business goal to achieve lasting savings through greater velocity and efficiency,

But he continued, "As part of this, we're making certain practical changes to help us stay good stewards of our resources while continuing to provide industry-leading perks, benefits, and amenities."