How long should an incoming call ring on your mobile - TRAI seeks suggestions

New Delhi: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper on 'Duration of alert for the called party', seeking views by stakeholders on the maximum call ringing time permissible to assess the impact of ring duration on quality of service experience and network performances.

The objective of this consultation Paper is to discover values for duration of ringing which should be configured by all the telecommunication service providers to forced release calls in case no answer condition persists beyond the given duration.

It further seeks inputs on appropriate measures to be taken in this regard. The paper also explores the possibility of customisation of ringing duration by the customer.

“In telecommunication networks, ring tone is used to alert the called party about the incoming call. Configuration of duration of ringing time on lower side might save network resources but it may cause concerns related to network performances and customer experience if duration is much lower than the typical time one takes to answer the call,” a TRAI release said.

It may cause poor Answer-to-Seizure Ratio (ASR) and impact the pattern of outgoing and incoming Minutes of Usage (MoU) on Point of Interconnection (PoI).

TRAI has set September 30, 2019 and counter comments (if any) by October 07, 2019 as the deadline to submit the comments.