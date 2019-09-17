close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

How long should an incoming call ring on your mobile - TRAI seeks suggestions

The objective of this consultation Paper is to discover values for duration of ringing which should be configured by all the telecommunication service providers to forced release calls in case no answer condition persists beyond the given duration.

How long should an incoming call ring on your mobile - TRAI seeks suggestions

New Delhi: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper on 'Duration of alert for the called party', seeking views by stakeholders on the maximum call ringing time permissible to assess the impact of ring duration on quality of service experience and network performances.

The objective of this consultation Paper is to discover values for duration of ringing which should be configured by all the telecommunication service providers to forced release calls in case no answer condition persists beyond the given duration.

It further seeks inputs on appropriate measures to be taken in this regard. The paper also explores the possibility of customisation of ringing duration by the customer.

“In telecommunication networks, ring tone is used to alert the called party about the incoming call. Configuration of duration of ringing time on lower side might save network resources but it may cause concerns related to network performances and customer experience if duration is much lower than the typical time one takes to answer the call,” a TRAI release said.

It may cause poor Answer-to-Seizure Ratio (ASR) and impact the pattern of outgoing and incoming Minutes of Usage (MoU) on Point of Interconnection (PoI).

TRAI has set September 30, 2019 and counter comments (if any) by October 07, 2019 as the deadline to submit the comments.

 

Tags:
Telecom Regulatory Authority of IndiaTRAIMobile phoneSmartphone
Next
Story

Jio tops 4G chart with 21.3 mbps download speed; Vodafone in upload in August: TRAI

Must Watch

PT8M17S

In the last 5 years, PM Narendra Modi changed the country: Amit Shah