New Delhi: Instagram has launched a new “payments in chat” feature which will allow users to buy products via direct messages on the photo-sharing platform. Users will be able to track their orders via direct messages as well. The feature has now been launched for users in the US. However, the company might roll out it in other key markets in the coming times. The Meta-owned photo-sharing platform will let users directly text small businesses to enquire about the products. Once customers shortlist the item, they can directly buy it via DMs.

Previously, users were only allowed to see the products and for purchasing them, they had to visit the small business’ official website. The new feature will let buyers buy the product without the need for visiting any third-party website. (ALSO READ: Govt slashes windfall tax on fuel export, domestic crude oil)

Meanwhile, Instagram has also come with a new update that will make it easier for users to find local businesses or attractions by adding a searchable map to help "discover popular local businesses near you", according to a Story from CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (ALSO READ: Not happy with your existing Aadhaar Card photo? Here is how to change your Aadhaar card picture)

According to a report by The Verge, the map would display a list of local locations and allow Instagram users to view postings about specific locations or only see particular types of businesses.

Moreover, there are several ways to access the map. For example, users can see a location's page by tapping on the tag in a post or story and selecting "view location." They can explore the area to see what's nearby by moving about on the map.

The Explore page also allows users to search for locations, including entire cities. You can access a location search result on the map by tapping it.

Following a location search, users can apply filters to their search results to display only parks, restaurants, and other types of locations. Users have the option to save places they want to visit later.

According to Zuckerberg's Story on Tuesday, the revised map is now widely accessible. The firm began testing it in several countries last year, according to a report by IANS.