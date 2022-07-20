New Delhi: Aadhaar Card is one of the most important documents that can be used for several useful purpose. The 12-digit unique identification number issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now become one of the significant identification documents as it contains your demographic as well as biometric data.

UIDAI also allows you to update your Aadhaar details. The details that can be updated are:

- Demographic information: Under this you can update your Name, Address, Date of Birth/Age, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Address, Relationship Status and Information Sharing Consent

- Biometric information: Under this you can update your Iris, Finger Prints and Facial Photograph

If you are looking to change your Facial Photograph, it will come under Biometric information change. This is not possible via online process. For this you will have to visit a physical Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Step by step guide to change photo on Aadhaar Card online

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/.

Step 2: Now download the Aadhaar Enrollment Form from the official UIDAI website.

Step 3: Enter the details on the form with all the required information.

Step 4: You will now need to take an appointment at Aadhaar Enrollment Center.

Step 5: Visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Center on the day of your appointment, where your new photo will be taken.

Step 6: You will need to pay Rs 100 in addition to GST to the executive at the Centre.

Step 7: You will be given an acknowledgement slip as well as an Update Request Number (URN) once your request is accepted.

Step 8: Use the URN to track the status of your Aadhaar card.