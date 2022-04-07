हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Instagram

Instagram reduces creators’ payouts for making Reels by 70%: Report

Creators said that changes in the Instagram payout system have not been explained by the social network.

Instagram reduces creators’ payouts for making Reels by 70%: Report

New Delhi: Meta-owned Instagram has reportedly slashed creators` payout by as much as 70 per cent while increasing target metrics for monetisation for them on the platform. According to The Financial Times, their payments are down as much as 70 per cent per view and videos need millions more views for creators to get paid.

Creators said that changes in the Instagram payout system have not been explained by the social network.

One creator told the Financial Times that their personalised threshold for "getting paid up to $35,000 had gone from 58 million views to 359 million views".

Meta said in a statement late on Wednesday that the company was testing Reels bonuses on Instagram and Facebook, which may cause payouts to "fluctuate" as pricing models are refined.

Instagram announced the `Reels Play Bonus Programme` in July last year, offering financial rewards to creators who post on Reels, Instagram`s TikTok-style short-form video clone.

To attract more content creators, the photo-sharing platform Instagram reportedly started paying bonuses of up to $10,000 to those who post videos on Reels.

The company claimed that bonuses will become more personalised in the future. Also Read: Top 10 companies to work in India 2022: Check list

Other social networks like TikTok and Snapchat have introduced similar programmes to keep creators on their platform. Also Read: ‘Ab Nani Yaad Aayegi,’ says ex-BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover on company’s performance

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
InstagramMETASocial mediaReels Play Bonus Programme
Next
Story

Koo launches voluntary self-verification feature for users

Must Watch

PT7M30S

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis:People on the streets in Sri Lanka, the government in fun!