New Delhi: Ex-BharatPe CEO and Shark Tank investor Ashneer Grover has once again targeted his previous company for its recent performance. Taking it to microblogging platform, Twitter, Grover pointed out that BharatPe has registered its first quarter of ‘degrowth’ and ‘maximum cash burn’ under the leadership of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer.

“So I just heard @bharatpeindia closed it’s first quarter of ‘degrowth’ and ‘maximum cash burn’ under able (sic) leadership of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer. ‘Chaabi chheenna and hatti chalana do alag alag skills hai !’ Ab Nani yaad aayegi - markets are the ultimate test & truth,” Grover said in its tweet.

So I just heard @bharatpeindia closed it’s first quarter of ‘degrowth’ and ‘maximum cash burn’ under able (sic) leadership of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer. ‘Chaabi chheenna and hatti chalana do alag alag skills hai !’ Ab Nani yaad aayegi - markets are the ultimate test & truth — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) April 7, 2022

Last month, Grover had quit BharatPe saying he was being forced to bid adieu the company he founded. In a letter addressed to the Board of Directors, Grover said that while they will not find a single act of impropriety against him, "I will not be participating in your charade".

"Since you clearly believe you can run this Company better without me -- I am leaving you with this challenge. Build incrementally even half of the value I created so far -- I am leaving you with three times the funds I've utilised till date," Ashneer had said.

The fintech platform in a statement had alleged that Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain, and their relatives were engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds and grossly abused company money to fund their lavish lifestyles, IANS reported. Also Read: Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status: Here’s how to check status of your application

However, since then, several allegations against him made headlines. For instance, a media report quoting sources alleged that “he sold thousands of free passes during the ICC Men's T20 WC 2021 in Dubai last year and pocketed a couple of crores from the sale of most of those passes.” However, Grover had declined the allegations. Also Read: Chinese hackers target Ladakh's power grid; bid foiled, says govt

Live TV

#mute