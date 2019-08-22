close

Intel unveils 8 new 10th Gen mobile PC chips

San Francisco: Intel on Wednesday unveiled eight additional 10th Gen Intel Core processors for modern laptop computing.

The new mobile PC processors (formerly code-named "Comet Lake") are tailor-made to deliver increased productivity and performance scaling for demanding workloads while still enabling thin-and-light laptop and 2 in 1 designs with uncompromising battery life, the company said in a statement.

The lineup also includes Intel's first 6-core processor in the U-series, faster CPU frequencies, faster memory interfaces and the industry-redefining connectivity with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and broader scaling of Thunderbolt.

"From multi-tasking to everyday content creation, the newest additions to the family scale performance for even higher levels of productivity - in addition to offering best-in-class platform connectivity," said Chris Walker, Intel Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Mobility Client Platforms in the Client Computing Group.

The new processors leverage the improvements in intra-node optimizations on Intel's highly-optimized 14nm process technology that enable up to 16 per cent overall performance gains and over 41 per cent better productivity and multitasking on Microsoft Office 365 compared with the previous generation.

Earlier this month, Intel launched the first products in 10th Gen Intel Core processor family, which were developed on the 10nm process technology and focus on bringing high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) to the PC at scale.

The new 10th Gen Intel Core processors range from Intel Core i3 to Intel Core i7 and feature up to 6 cores and 12 threads and up to 4.9 GHz max turbo frequency, said the company.

