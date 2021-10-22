हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple iPhone SE 3

iPhone SE3 gets a launch timeline, here’s what to expect from upcoming Apple device

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new iPhone SE model with an LCD display, upgraded connectivity and internals in 2022. 

iPhone SE3 gets a launch timeline, here’s what to expect from upcoming Apple device

New Delhi: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new iPhone SE model with an LCD display, upgraded connectivity and internals in 2022. The new phone will have the new chipset -- the 5nm A15 Bionic, adding support for 5G networks. Price-wise, the phone is expected to cost the same as the iPhone SE (2020) in China and around the world -- CNY3, $299 or $399, reports GSMArena.

Despite expectations for a small form factor, the new device will most likely be based on the iPhone XR design.

The Apple iPhone SE 3 will feature 5G connectivity instead of 4G seen in the iPhone SE 2020. The smartphone is also expected to come with improved performance with upgraded internals.

The upcoming iPhone is expected to feature a 4.7-inch LCD with bottom and top bezels, Touch-ID sensor/home button in the same aluminum body.

The production for the SE 3 should start around December 2021. Also Read: Snapchat to bring family safety tools to protect minors using its app

The iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple`s A13 Bionic chipset with a third-generation neural engine. It houses two cameras, one on the back and the other one at the front. Also Read: Aadhaar Card Update: Change address in Aadhaar in few simple steps, here’s how

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple iPhone SE 3iPhone SE 3Apple iPhoneAppleiPhone
Next
Story

Snapchat to bring family safety tools to protect minors using its app

Must Watch

PT7M30S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Oct 22, 2021