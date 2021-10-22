Aadhaar Card Update: Change address in Aadhaar in few simple steps, here’s how

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card is one of the most important documents required for most official work in India. The card is required for availing of most of the services offered by central or state government agencies as well as private financial companies. Therefore, cardholders should always keep their details, especially address, always updated on Aadhaar Card. If you have recently changed your home, then you can also update the address on your Aadhaar card easily by following a few simple steps.

But before we tell how to update the address on Aadhaar Card, it’s important for cardholders to know that document is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Besides address, the 12-digit number card contains several other details such as the person's name, date of birth, gender and more. An Aadhaar card is also linked to the biometric details of iris and finger of the cardholders, which makes it one of the most credible identity documents in India. Also Read: Apple Recruitment: iPhone maker is hiring for engineers, interns in India, check vacancies

For changing the address on Aadhaar Card, all cardholders need to do is visit the official UIDAI website and upload the required document. The address is changed on Aadhaar Card as soon as your information and document are verified by the agency. Also Read: Recharging mobile via PhonePe? Get ready to pay small processing fee, check details

Here are the steps to update the address on Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI web portal which is https://uidai.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on ‘My Aadhaar’ from the drop-down menu on the top left corner of the website.

Step 3: On the next page, select the ‘Update Demographics Data Online’ option from the drop-down menu on the top left corner. You can find the option under the ‘Update Aadhaar section’.

Step 4: Tap on the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ link.

Step 5: Enter the necessary information as asked in the provided boxes.

Step 6: Enter Aadhaar number and verify the details via captcha verification.

Step 7: After OTP verification, select the ‘demographics data’ option.

Step 8: On the next page, update your address details and click on the ‘Proceed’ button.

Step 9: Upload the scanned colour copies of verification documents to authenticate your update request.

Step 10: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Cardholders can submit various documents as residential proof to change the address on their Aadhaar cards. Here’s a list of documents that are accepted by UIDAI as proof of address (POA):

Passport

Bank Statement/ Passbook

Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook

Ration Card, Voter ID

Driving License

Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU

Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months)

Water Bill (not older than 3 months)

Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)

Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year)

Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months)

Insurance Policy

