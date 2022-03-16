iQOO Z6 5G with 120Hz display launched in India: Price, specs, features

New Delhi: iQOO, on Wednesday (March 16), launched the iQOO Z6 5G smartphone in the Indian smartphone market. The smartphone is a successor of the iQOO Z5 which was launched last year. The new device comes with several upgrades, including support for 5G connectivity. iQOO Z6 5G price, specifications and features are now out to the public.

iQOO Z6 5G Price

iQOO Z6 5G comes in three variants depending on the RAM and storage – 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. The variants are priced at Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999, and Rs 17,999, respectively. The smartphone also comes in Black and Blue colour choices.

iQOO Z6 5G Discount Offer

As part of the introductory offer, the company is offering an additional discount of Rs 2000 for purchasing the smartphone with HDFC Cards and EMI transactions. The smartphone will go on sale starting March 22 on Amazon.

iQOO Z6 5G Features

iQOO Z6 5G is packed with features such as 5G network connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, liquid cooling support to support heavy gaming, and a triple camera system, among others.

iQOO Z6 5G Specs

iQOO Z6 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and Adreno 619 GPU for graphics. The smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by the Panda Glass protection layer.

iQOO Z6 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 12 based Funtouch 12. Coming to camera features, iQOO Z6 5G packs a triple camera setup with a primary 50MP primary sensor. In the front is a 16MP shooter.

