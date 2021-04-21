हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jio inks partnership with Itel to bring affordable internet for Bharat

New Delhi: Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Itel is all set to enter into an exclusive partnership with Reliance Jio to bridge the digital divide by offering affordable mobile-based connectivity solutions for the new India -- Bharat.

The partnership, which might be announced in May, would focus on the feature phone users who are vying to upgrade to smartphones to enjoy complete freedom to digitalization.

With this partnership, we can surely expect to see some unique and path-breaking offerings that will slew rural demography with the Digital India journey, an industry source told IANS.

The users can expect a disruptive handset from Itel along with some magical proposition from Reliance Jio, it added. Both Itel and Jio, are known to disrupt the mobile telephony market by democratizing technology for the masses with its affordable mobile-based technology solutions and for making technology accessible to the bottom of the pyramid.

The significant increase in usage of the smartphone during this pandemic underscores the need for easy access to affordable smartphones.

With Jio's partnership, it can be assured that the offer will be a boon to the rural masses, the source said.

Itel has already established its leadership in both the smartphone and feature phone segments.

Itel has already established its leadership in both the smartphone and feature phone segment. As per the recent CMR survey, Itel is considered the most trustworthy brand in the sub 7k segment and a leader in the less than 5k segment.

