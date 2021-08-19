Kitna copy karoge sir? Redmi Business Director Sneha Tainwala asks Realme India and Europe CE0 Madhav Sheth

New Delhi: War of words can be funny, harsh or hard-hitting --and sometimes it could be all of them. Redmi Business Director Sneha Tainwala's recent tweet, which was directed to Realme India and Europe CE0 Madhav Sheth has similar elements.

Tainwala in her tweet tagged to Madhav Sheth has lambasted Realme for copying Xiaomi's Mi Fan Festival.

"Mi Fan Festival" >> "#CopyCat Fan Festival" It has now stopped being funny. Kitna copy karoge @MadhavSheth1 sir? Waise event page mock up bhijwaon - will save your team some time," she tweeted.

Realme had tweeted regarding its Fan Festival from August 18 to August 28 "Our #LeapTo100Million calls for a celebration! Presenting the #realmeFanFestival, till 28th August where you can get offers like never before! Stay tuned for some real-ly amazing activities!," Realme had tweeted.

As for now, we are just taking Tainwala's tweet as it appears. It certainly does not appear as a banter. What do you think about the tweet response?

Meanwhile, Realme is celebrating with 100 million fans with “Realme Fan Festival 2021”. The company is giving offers worth Rs 35 crore for the sale starting from August 24 to August 28.

Realme fans can also avail daily flash sale from 12 pm to 6pm, every day combo offer, 828 special coupons, earn Realme coins. ICICI bank credit card users can get flat Rs 1000 discount with credit card and credit card EMI. MobiKwik customers can get flat Rs 350 offer, Freecharge users can get flat Rs 75 cashback.