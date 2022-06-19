New Delhi: Tech behemoth Meta is opening an online store where users of Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger can buy virtual apparel for their avatars. CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg announced the opening of the "Avatars Store" in a Facebook post. Prada, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne will be the first digital clothing brands offered by Meta. The free clothing options for Meta avatars will still be available even though the ensembles' prices haven't been determined yet.

According to Zuckerberg, the new fashion attire options give consumers a means to express themselves through their avatars. The company will open the sale of digital clothes the following week. (ALSO READ: Bizarre Incident! Woman orders chair on Amazon, gets vial of blood)

He wrote, "We`re launching our Avatars Store on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger so you can buy digital clothes to style your avatar. Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy. I`m excited to add more brands and bring this to VR soon too. Eva Chen and I tried out some of the new looks from Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne - a change of pace from my terrycloth sweater." (ALSO READ: SBI Annuity Deposit Scheme: Get monthly returns by making single investment!)

Meta has been improving the appearance of its avatars in an effort to create the "Metaverse." The internet giant upgraded its avatars for Facebook and Messenger and added 3D avatars to Instagram earlier this year. The avatars now have more faces, skin tones, and accessibility equipment. The business now enables customers to utilise the same avatar on all Meta platforms, such as virtual reality, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

- With IANS inputs.