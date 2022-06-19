New Delhi: There have been numerous examples of online shopping disasters. The difference between expectation and reality can sometimes be so large that it makes the news. A woman who ordered a leather chair from Amazon was astonished to receive a vial of blood with it in a similar instance. "Would you believe me if I told you the leather chair I ordered from Amazon was shipped with a blood collection tube that is...full?" she asked on Twitter after sharing a video of the same. I don't know what to say because I'm at a loss for words." "I'm as afraid as I am perplexed," she continued." Jen claims that she initially heard from Amazon, but that she hasn't heard from them since. Take a look at the following video:

The video has received over 530K views since it was uploaded. After watching the video, internet users flooded the comment section. "That is pretty unusual," one individual wrote. Before drawing blood, don't phlebs usually write the patient's name and contact information on the tube? Is it possible that this is a Halloween decoration that was tossed in by accident from an Amazon warehouse? So strange!" "That could be needed for something very serious?" wrote another. I'm really baffled as to what events might have led to this."

Meanwhile, a screenshot of the Delhi-based influencer's order of 6 pieces of fried onion rings was recently published in a video. He placed the purchase since he thought it would be ideal for his light snack demands. While the image on the app appeared to be promising, what he got instead was something no one could have predicted.

Ubaid received raw onion rings in a little plastic container, neatly packaged — six pieces in all. On another level, we can't deny that the provided package nailed the brief. The Instagram influencer shared a hilarious encounter in a reel, and the internet couldn't stop giggling. "Onion as sobbing is no longer a metaphor folks," he said in the description.