Microsoft

Microsoft launches Surface Audio companion app for Surface Headphones 2

New Delhi: Microsoft Surface Audio app, available for iOS, Android, and Windows 10, are now appearing in Google play store, media reports have said.

The Audio companion app gives Surface Headphones and Earbuds users accessibility to manage the accessories, customise their audio profile among many other interesting functions.

The various other things that the Surface Audio app does is letting users check battery info, personalize settings, change setting for sound etc.

Microsoft had last week launched four products –the Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2, Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds at price starting at $399, $1599, $249 and $199 respectively.

Surface Headphones 2 comes with 13 levels of ambient noise control with up to 20 hours of clear sound. Surface Earbuds features intuitive touch controls so that one can start a phone call or change the song without taking out phone.

MicrosoftSurface Audio appSurface Headphone 2
