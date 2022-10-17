Motorola E22s launches in India: Check specs, price, design & more

New Delhi: On Monday, Motorola introduced the Moto E22s, a new model that is affordable. It is the newest member of the company's E-series to enter the Indian market, and it features a 90Hz display, a MediaTek processor, and a 5,00mAh big battery.

The only 4GB RAM with 64GB storage option of the Moto E22s is priced at 8,999 in India. Starting on October 22, 2022, at 12 PM, Flipkart will begin selling Motorola's new low-cost smartphone all around the nation. There are two colour options for this Motorola phone: Eco Black and Arctic Blue.

The brand-new Moto E22s is equipped with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G37 processor, and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Additionally, this smartphone has 64GB of storage that can be increased by up to 1TB with a microSD card. The device weighs roughly 185gm and measures 163.95x74.94x8.49mm with a large 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging capabilities.

It has a 20:9 aspect ratio 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also chooses to include an 8MP front-facing camera with a hole-punch camera cut-out. The E22s has a dual-camera system on the back that includes a 16MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

In terms of software, the Moto E22s comes pre-installed with MyUX, which is based on Android 12. This smartphone offers an IP52 grade for light splash protection and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has 4gLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C connector, and mode as connectivity options.