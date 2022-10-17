Good news for WhatsApp users! You can buy SBI General Insurance on WhatsApp in a few clicks, check details

New Delhi: Be it family or office work, WhatsApp has become an easy way of communication everywhere. Now many banks are providing banking and insurance-related facilities through WhatsApp. Following suit, in order to offer a new insurance policy, renew an existing one, handle claims, and more using WhatsApp, SBI General Insurance has partnered with Gupshup, a pioneer in conversational interaction.

Customers can purchase insurance from SBI General all over the nation by texting a simple "Hi." Gupchup's chatbot will then walk users through a quick and safe checkout process and assist them in finishing the transaction within the WhatsApp conversation thread. (Also Read: DHANTERAS 2022: Why people buy gold, silver and utensils on this day!)

The hassle-free purchasing process makes sure that the entire policy purchase process takes place on the platform itself, from reviewing product features to consulting policy documents. (Also Read: Festive frenzy! Google is going to give 'Diwali surprise' to Indian users; details here)

"Customers are becoming more and more interested in simplicity and comfort while purchasing insurance. The forefront of every brand's user engagement strategy is messaging, which reflects the consumer trend for interaction and customization.

According to Ravi Sundararajan, COO of Gupshup, "We think that our WhatsApp solution would further improve the use and accessibility of SBI General's products. The WhatsApp chatbot not only makes it easier to make purchases but also provides deeper information into customer journeys and opportunities for sophisticated personalization at key consumer touchpoints.

As a conversational engagement platform, Gupshup has been crucial in assisting marketers in increasing brand engagement through seamless discovery and purchase experiences. Customers are eager to investigate easier and more practical possibilities for financial solutions as a result of increased internet access among all demographic groups.

The present generation seeks a more straightforward purchasing process for complicated financial items. In the near future, we hope to improve this experience even further and make a larger selection of straightforward items available.

According to Anand Pejawar, deputy managing director of SBI General Insurance, this will allow for the country's much-needed deeper insurance coverage and financial inclusion. Chatbots may be the key to helping insurance businesses enter a new age of growth in an industry that is fast going digital.

On the WhatsApp Business Platform, the banking and insurance sectors have been at the forefront of developing creative client engagement journeys. These solutions contribute to the overarching goal of financial inclusion by increasing the accessibility of financial goods and services for citizens across.

According to Abhijit Bose, CEO of WhatsApp India, "We are happy to further extend our partnership with SBI General Insurance to make insurance products more accessible for their new and existing consumers.