OnePlus 11 FIRST official trailer comes out-- Check what it unveils

New Delhi: Chinese technology company OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus 11's first official trailer. In order to provide some information about the high-end smartphone, OnePlus recently held an event in China and released its first video. According to the teaser, the triple back camera arrangement on the OnePlus 11 may be from Hasselblad for improved colour grading and higher overall quality. Compared to the existing phone, the rear camera appears to be round and to be of greater significance.

The trailer also reveals that the OnePlus 11 will have a traditional Black colour finish. The back of this phone appeared to be made of glass with a shiny appearance. This time OnePlus is rumoured to be dropping the "pro" variant. Instead, it might introduce a single model, the top-of-the-line OnePlus 11. Recently, the smartphone received 3C certification. The device might feature 100-watt quick charging, according to the listing. (Also Read: Mystery solved! Apple CEO reveals iPhone uses THIS company's camera sensor)

It might have the ability to output electricity at 5V/2A and 5-11V/9.1A. While less than the OnePlus 10T, this is more than the OnePlus 10 Pro. (Also Read: Post office scheme: Make Rs 16 lakh by just investing Rs 10,000; check return calculator, other key details)

According to rumours, the OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. The phone's display might have a 120Hz refresh rate. According to reports, the forthcoming device would be powered by the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor.

Earlier this month, a new Qualcomm processor was introduced. It is stated to be 40% more energy-efficient than the current one. It is available with Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology, which includes new Adreno GPU features that promise up to 25% higher gaming performance and Kryo CPU features that promise up to 40 percent greater power efficiency than the current processor.

According to rumours, the forthcoming OnePlus would have a punch-hole camera carved out at the top. On the back of the smartphone, a triple camera arrangement is anticipated. It might come equipped with a 50MP primary back camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2x 32MP telephoto lens.

The OnePlus 11 might ship with the Android 13 operating system. It is anticipated that a 5,000mAh battery would power it. Online reports claim that colour options for the phone in Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black have surfaced. But there are also rumours that the device will be available in additional colour options