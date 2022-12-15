Mystery solved! Apple CEO reveals iPhone uses THIS company's camera sensor

New Delhi: Apple iPhone sets trends for all specifications in smartphones markets. The company's camera quality is much touted among iPhone enthusiasts. The best camera phones now on the market are some of Apple's iPhone models. While Apple does publish certain information about the cameras used in its iPhones, it withholds the majority of other crucial information. Now, more than ten years after the June 2007 debut of the original iPhone, Apple has made a significant disclosure regarding the cameras included in iPhones.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, recently paid a visit to Japan where he engaged with local teams, developers, and schoolchildren using the company's educational resources. The Apple CEO also met with Sony executives in addition to these. Cook said that Apple has been utilising Sony camera sensors for more than ten years after meeting with executives from the company.

Our teams at our technology center in Yokohama are doing everything from pioneering new optical coating technologies for iPhone to supporting our customers across Japan.

“We’ve been cooperating with Sony for over a decade to build the world’s finest camera sensors for iPhone. Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facilities in Kumamoto today,” he added in his tweet.

As was previously reported, Apple has been mum on the cameras it utilises in its iPhones. While it does share information on the lens size and aperture, for example, the 48MP primary camera in the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G utilises a Sony IMX789 sensor, as does the 48MP primary camera in the iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 Pro has a 48MP primary camera with a /1.78 aperture.

We've been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world's leading camera sensors for iPhone.

Now, in a rare move, Apple has revealed that its iPhones use Sony camera sensors.