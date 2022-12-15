topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
APPLE IPHONES

Mystery solved! Apple CEO reveals iPhone uses THIS company's camera sensor

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, recently paid a visit to Japan where he engaged with local teams, developers, and schoolchildren using the company's educational resources.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 09:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mystery solved! Apple CEO reveals iPhone uses THIS company's camera sensor

New Delhi: Apple iPhone sets trends for all specifications in smartphones markets. The company's camera quality is much touted among iPhone enthusiasts. The best camera phones now on the market are some of Apple's iPhone models. While Apple does publish certain information about the cameras used in its iPhones, it withholds the majority of other crucial information. Now, more than ten years after the June 2007 debut of the original iPhone, Apple has made a significant disclosure regarding the cameras included in iPhones.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, recently paid a visit to Japan where he engaged with local teams, developers, and schoolchildren using the company's educational resources. The Apple CEO also met with Sony executives in addition to these. Cook said that Apple has been utilising Sony camera sensors for more than ten years after meeting with executives from the company.

“We’ve been cooperating with Sony for over a decade to build the world’s finest camera sensors for iPhone. Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facilities in Kumamoto today,” he added in his tweet.

As was previously reported, Apple has been mum on the cameras it utilises in its iPhones. While it does share information on the lens size and aperture, for example, the 48MP primary camera in the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G utilises a Sony IMX789 sensor, as does the 48MP primary camera in the iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 Pro has a 48MP primary camera with a /1.78 aperture.

Now, in a rare move, Apple has revealed that its iPhones use Sony camera sensors.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women