close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
OPPO A9

OPPO A9 launched in India for Rs 15,490

OPPO A9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

OPPO A9 launched in India for Rs 15,490

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO on Thursday launched a new smartphone OPPO A9 in India for Rs 15,490.

The device features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone has 16 MP+2 MP rear dual camera setup and a 16MP front camera for selfies.

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

"For our Indian consumers, price is a big consideration. Therefore, with the OPPO A9, our aim is to offer consumers an exceptional experience at an affordable price," Charles Wong, CEO, OPPO India, said in a statement.

The front camera is equipped with advanced technology which can recognize over 130 forehead points and a face slimming feature.

The device runs Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on ColorOS 6.0 and houses a 4020mAh battery.

Connectivity options include Dual SIM, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS and a MicroUSB port.

 

Tags:
OPPO A9OPPO A9 IndiaOppo
Next
Story

Instagram expands test to hide 'Like' counts

Must Watch

PT4M14S

5W1H: Imran Khan reacts to ICJ decision on Kulbhushan Yadav