Poco M3 first sale on Feb 9 via Flipkart; check the details here

Chinese smartphone maker Poco unveiled its latest smartphone -- Poco M3 -- in India on February 2 and it is scheduled to be available on Flipkart from tomorrow, i.e. February 9. The Poco M3 will go on sale for the first time since launch from 12 pm onwards and ahead of the sale, the Xiaomi sub-brand has announced several deals on the Poco M3.

Currently, the smartphone is priced at Rs 10,999 onwards for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. When the sale starts tomorrow, customers can get a Rs 1,000 instant discount through an ICICI Bank card or via EMI transactions on the purchase of Poco M3 via Flipkart.

Apart from the ICICI Bank offer, customers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will also be able to avail 5% unlimited cashback. An additional 10% off will be availed to the buyers on the first two purchases on Flipkart using a Bank of Baroda MasterCard Debit Card on orders of Rs 750 and above during the Poco M3 sale.

In terms of specifications, Poco M3 features a 6.53 FullHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front. The smartphone is equipped with 48MP triple camera setup, supported by a 2MP macro camera and a depth sensor. It comes with multiple creative modes such as movie frame, time-lapse, night mode, among other features. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera embedded with AI face unlock and AI beauty mode.

It is available in three colours -- power black, cool blue, and Poco yellow. The smartphone features a 6000mAh battery along with an 18W fast charger, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and sports Adreno 610 GPU for smooth gaming and video experience.