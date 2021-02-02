हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Poco

Poco M3 launched in India; available on Flipkart from February 9: Know price and specs

The smartphone comes in two storage variants -- 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB -- and priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. It will be available in three colours -- power black, cool blue, and Poco yellow.  Poco M3 features 6.53 FullHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

Poco M3 launched in India; available on Flipkart from February 9: Know price and specs

Bengaluru: Chinese smartphone brand Poco on Tuesday launched its latest smartphone -- Poco M3 -- in India, which will be available on Flipkart from February 9.

The smartphone comes in two storage variants -- 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB -- and priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. It will be available in three colours -- power black, cool blue, and Poco yellow.

"In its first year, Poco has created many milestones and connected with the more connected, smarter audience. Within 10 months of becoming independent, we became the 3rd largest online smartphone player in India," Anuj Sharma, Country Director, Poco India, said in a statement.

"The launch of Poco M3 is our effort to elevate the brand further, offering enthusiasts cutting-edge technology coupled with best-in-class looks," Sharma added.

Poco M3 features 6.53 FullHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

The smartphone is equipped with 48MP triple camera setup, supported by a 2MP macro camera and a depth sensor. It comes with multiple creative modes such as movie frame, time-lapse, night mode, among other features. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera embedded with AI face unlock and AI beauty mode.

The smartphone features a 6000mAh battery along with an 18W fast charger, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and sports Adreno 610 GPU for smooth gaming and video experience.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PocoPoco India
Next
Story

Vivo Y31 with 48MP AI triple camera launched at Rs 16,490
  • 1,07,66,245Confirmed
  • 1,54,486Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M1S

Bollywood Breaking: Salman Khan's Lucky Charm has changed now!