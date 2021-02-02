Poco M3 launched in India; available on Flipkart from February 9: Know price and specs

Bengaluru: Chinese smartphone brand Poco on Tuesday launched its latest smartphone -- Poco M3 -- in India, which will be available on Flipkart from February 9.

The smartphone comes in two storage variants -- 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB -- and priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. It will be available in three colours -- power black, cool blue, and Poco yellow.

"In its first year, Poco has created many milestones and connected with the more connected, smarter audience. Within 10 months of becoming independent, we became the 3rd largest online smartphone player in India," Anuj Sharma, Country Director, Poco India, said in a statement.

"The launch of Poco M3 is our effort to elevate the brand further, offering enthusiasts cutting-edge technology coupled with best-in-class looks," Sharma added.

Poco M3 features 6.53 FullHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

The smartphone is equipped with 48MP triple camera setup, supported by a 2MP macro camera and a depth sensor. It comes with multiple creative modes such as movie frame, time-lapse, night mode, among other features. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera embedded with AI face unlock and AI beauty mode.

The smartphone features a 6000mAh battery along with an 18W fast charger, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and sports Adreno 610 GPU for smooth gaming and video experience.