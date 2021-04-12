PUBG Mobile 1.3 global version: Here’s a step by step guide to download APK link

After launching Undawn, PUBG developers have brought the 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update with many features like New Firearm: Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle, New Vehicle - Motor Glider, Clowns’ Tricks Gameplay, New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival.

Notably, PUBG has been banned in India since September in the aftermath of the India-China conflict at the border. Very recently, PUBG Mobile has banned 16,91,944 accounts for cheating and related issues.

"The #BanPan strikes again! From March 28th through April 1st, we permanently banned 1,691,949 accounts from accessing our game," PUBG wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a report quoting GodNixon, also known as Luv Sharma, a popular PUBG Mobile content creator, has reportedly claimed that the government has approved the re-entry of PUBG Mobile in India, finally.

However, players outside India who are looking to download the latest version of the game can visit Google Play Store or use the APK file on the game’s official website.

Here’s how to download the latest iteration:

Step 1: Download the APK file on your Android devices.

Step 2: Allow the “Install from Unknown Source” option and then locate and install the APK.

Step 3: After the game is installed, open it and choose the required resource pack: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: After the completion of patches, log in to the PUBG Mobile account and enjoy the 1.3 updates on their devices.

Live TV

#mute