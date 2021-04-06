Will PUBG release in India soon?

PUBG Developers have come up with a new game called Undawn which is published by Garena and is up for pre-registrations in India.

PUBG has been banned in India since September in the aftermath of the India-China conflict at the border. Very recently, PUBG Mobile has banned 16,91,944 accounts for cheating and related issues.

"The #BanPan strikes again! From March 28th through April 1st, we permanently banned 1,691,949 accounts from accessing our game," PUBG wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a report quoting GodNixon, also known as Luv Sharma, a popular PUBG Mobile content creator, has reportedly claimed that the government has approved the re-entry of PUBG Mobile in India, finally.

With the opening of pre-registrations of Undawn, it can be assumed that this game will be unveiled in India without any hassle.

A Krafton representative in an interview revealed “It is true that India has been excluded from the pre-registration of New State. We are not planning to launch PUBG New State in India yet. First of all, we all will focus on the re-launch of the Indian version of the PUBG Mobile.”

Live TV

#mute