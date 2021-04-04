PUBG Mobile permanently bans over 16,91,944 accounts, here’s why

In a startling revelation, PUBG Mobile has revealed that it has banned 16,91,944 accounts for cheating and related issues.

"The #BanPan strikes again! From March 28th through April 1st, we permanently banned 1,691,949 accounts from accessing our game," PUBG wrote on Twitter.

Earlier too, PUBG Mobile had banned 1,110,842 accounts permanently from accessing the game.

The Bronze category saw the ban of maximum accounts which almost came up to 35 percent. The diamond category contributed 13 percent whereas CRown (12 %), platinum 11 percent, silver 11 percent, gold 9 percent, Ace 8 percent, and conqueror 1 percent also saw a ban.

PUBG has been banned in India since September due to the tensions at the border between countries India and China.

According to a report, which quoted GodNixon, also known as Luv Sharma, a popular PUBG Mobile content creator, has reportedly claimed that the government has approved the re-entry of PUBG Mobile in India, finally.

