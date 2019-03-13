PwD App: EC makes easier for persons with disabilities to request new registration, change in address

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has launched several app for citizens, candidate and political parties for effective conduct of elections.

A useful app among the several apps that the EC has launched is the PwD App which allows Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to request for new registration, change in address, change in particulars and mark themselves as PwD through the use of the mobile application.

By simply entering their contact details, the Booth Level Officer is assigned to provide doorstep facility. PwDs can also request for a wheelchair during polling.

This popular app is available at Google Play Store. The Android-based mobile App can be installed and used on android version Ice Cream Sandwich and above.

You can download the app here.

The EC has integrated use of smart technology by making the optimum use of smartphones and tablets, etc. With the use of various voter-friendly apps, which are customised as per the need of the voter, the Election Commission aims at bringing the latest technologies to use for further improvement of the overall efficiency of various Lok Sabha election activities.